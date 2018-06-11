Ethiopia: Perspectives On the Current Ethiopian Political System

The Ethiopian political arrangement faces two strong conflicting opposing perspectives which are jeopardizing the unity of the country. These conflicting views should, I belive, be compromised and reconciled wisely so that we can have democratic and united Ethiopia in the future. Unless resolved through discussions, the two antagonizing points have the power to herald the existence of Ethiopia in the near future.

Ethnic and linguistic based multi-national federal system has answered the age long 'national question' of the nations, nationalities and peoples of Ethiopia. In this piece, the writer discusses the two opposing views on the nation's federal system and the advantages and major challenges of the system.

Those who stand in favor of ethno-linguistic based federalism in Ethiopia disagree with the advocates of a unitary system by providing that, the only way out to see peaceful Ethiopia is by legitimizing ethnicity as the only valid marker for membership of a homeland regional state. "Politicized ethno-cultural communities are not new products of Ethiopian ethno-linguistic federalism. Rather, ethno-linguistic federalism is an outcome of the old mobilization and struggles of politicized ethno-cultural communities," argues Dr. Mahari Tadele while responding to those who say that federalism is producing localized conflicts. This politicization of ethno-linguistic groups, or the ethnicisation of Ethiopian politics, he adds, is not a one-day event due to promulgation of the Federal Constitution; it is, instead, a product of Ethiopia's long political history.

Nonetheless, what is new is that now ethnically-based political mobilization and power-sharing is constitutionally legitimized. Linguistic communities, but also are entities bearing sovereignty with constitutional standing. In a nutshell, Ethiopian ethno-linguistic federalism is a response to the "unfavorable conditions" that prevailed in a unitary system, he concludes.

The advocates of the current federal system see ethnic based federalism as a means to strengthen unity while at the same time supporting diversity for the sake of unity._ Dr. Mahari may call them [the advocates] calculative federalists.

The unitarists see the federalism as a system that is against the assimilation policy which they believe is good to strengthening the unity of the country. This line of thought is similar to the theory of cultural assimilation, which encourages the absorption of minorities into the dominant culture. It is contrary to the principle of multiculturalism which treats all to be equally flourished.

Each of these positions has legitimate concerns that demand serious consideration - but not equally. The strong position held by the unitarists is even dangerous to unity. They wrongly want us to believe them that only a unitary system will guarantee the unity of the country. But such position has led countries to fall apart. This view could lead to policy of forced assimilation and cause total disrespect to democratic rights, group injustice and huge human rights violation, including ethnic cleansing and genocide, which eventually heralds the end of the country as it was about to happen during the Derg regime.

_History has convinced us that federal system, if wisely handled, is possibly the finest of all the alternatives for unity with peace and equality. Federalism, as an instrument for conflict management - a political solution to a political concern - and as a tool to contain disintegrative forces and to create balance between the forces of unity and of diversity is tested globally practically.

The special advantage of the Ethiopian federalism

What is more, unique to the Ethiopian federalism is that the (phrase/article 39) right to self-determination up to secession serves as a brake on any form of attempts by a unitarist regime towards the tyrannical and discriminatory treatment of nationalities. It is aimed at making sure that no government will be able to create a system of one ethnic-domination over others as before.

It would be politically costly for any regime that aspires to restore unitary type of system to undo the current article. More dangerously is that any attempt to undo the stated article would put the unity of the country under threat. This would eventually lead the under threat nationalities to be forced to use their constitutional right to secession. Expectedly, the various Ethiopian nationalities are guaranteed under the federal system and it could be said that the current Ethiopia formed is based on the spirit of all Ethiopians. This is called unity based on will.

Limitations of the federal arrangement

Other limitations, talked about over, are attributable to the infancy of the federal system. The main challenges of the system can best be illustrated in relation to execution, understanding, legal interpretation and other shortcomings. The inherently undemocratic culture and submissive behavior of the people inherited from past autocratic regimes could also be major obstacles.

Nonetheless, it will be a necessary that the culture of democracy should developed in all political parties - especially in EPRDF -_ if the federal arrangement is to work out healthy. The father of the federal system, EPRDF itself - has been one of the obstacles to the functioning of the system, knowingly or not. The organizational culture of the very party - democratic centralism and centralized party structure- undermined the federal system. Dr. Mahari rightly stated that the political constitution of EPRDF effectively antagonizes the federal system it has built.

In short, "democratic centralism is an antithesis of federalism". For instance, state presidents are more accountable to the party than to their election constituents or parliaments. These practices are virtually seen in the last 25 years while negatively contributing to the functioning of the federal arrangement._ The gradual consequence, however, can be shocking for the unity of the country, when such a strong party's control weakens the federal government. As a result, some regional states may fall into the hands of extreme nationalist officials, distinguished scholars warned.

Scholars of federal system and concerned politicians should conduct extensive open debates and discussions on the current realities of the federal system. Thus, the public would be well aware of the system governing them. Hence, scholars, opposing politicians and the public at large should play very vital role in strengthening the federal based statehood process. Government officials must understand the shortcomings pointed out during the debate and they should lean to correct them. Hence, the role of the media in entertaining these issues is indeed vital.

I, hereby, recommend academicians, political parties and officials to hold open debate on the media regarding the disadvantage and advantage of the current federal system by taking lessons from other federal states so that they could be able to correct shortcomings and deepen good practices. Extensive trainings on the characteristics and conduct of federal system should be offered to officials at higher and medium level so that they can rightly commit to implement it as it is visible to witness officials who lack knowledge on federalism.

While addressing historical grievances that came about due to previous exclusionist regimes and rejecting any new political tendencies to bring back the old regimes of discrimination and exclusion, at the same time a lot of work has to be done in championing historical legacies that are commonly appreciated and accepted. In this regard, a deliberate policy for promoting consensus and unity in diversity around positive historical legacies has to be designed and implemented. The victory of Adwa, Ethiopia's tolerance and long acceptance of all major religions, etc. could serve as unifying historical symbols for Ethiopia. The acknowledgement of the iconic leaders and emperors of Ethiopia would contribute much to a 'unifying project'. Last but not least, the government should exert efforts to nurture the feeling of Ethiopian-ism among the public.