Ethiopia: Ministry Stresses Awareness Creation to Halt Expansion of Outlandish Culture

HAWASSA: - Continuous awareness raising activities are required to combat the invasion of outlandish culture and to transmit cultural values of the country to the next generation, experts and officials.

Desalegn Birara, Ethnographic heritages expert with the Ethiopian Authority for Research and conservation of Cultural Heritages told The Ethiopian Herald that harmful tradition and outlandish culture have a negative effect to the society. Desalegn said that harmful traditions can easily be eliminated through sensitizing the society.

For Desalegn the main problem is peoples, especially youth's perception of outlandish cultures as signs of modernity. "Currently exotic cultures are invading our culture due to the minimal investment on our cultural values" he stated.

Yihun Kiflemariam, an expert with Ethiopian National Cultural Center on his part said that outlandish culture has social, political, cultural and psychological effects. To minimize its expansion, sensitizing Ethiopian cultural values is the solution and the responsibility lies on family and institutions, he added.

Desalegn restated that we changed the traditional games like Gebeta, traditional board game, Gena, traditional hockey, swimming, horse riding, wrestling, 'tale, and 'enkasilantia' by football, basketball and so on. Capitalizing these cultural values is strategically resisting the influence of foreign culture but mostly we are focusing on foreign cultures, he said.

"The problem is not due to the evilness of the foreign culture, but the weakness of capitalizing our cultural values as currently, practicing 'enkasilantia', 'teret teret' tale and 'enkokilish (riddle)', is too rare, which they teach sympathy, sense of nationalism, heroism and tolerance", Desalegn stated. This influences the youth to adapt and easily accept foreign cultures and it needs attitudinal change to develop our cultural values, he restated.

Government, family and the local media should take the responsibility to aware and to shape the youth generation, and there should be competitive children channels' on our media focusing on local recreations, he added.

Ethiopian National Cultural Center mainly focuses on researching, developing and promoting cultures and cultural values of the country, Yihun stated. Institutions alone could not bring change as the base for attitudinal change of youth is on the hand of family, he added.

Both Desalegn and Yihun argue that in globalized world inter mingling of cultures is not a problem, but the problem is choosing the important one.

In a recent workshop on harmful outlandish cultures Bezunesh Meseret, Cultural Sector State Minister of Culture and Tourism said that although Ethiopia is home to many cultural assets, the new generation has not valued them properly.

Cultures like work ethics, reading and punctuality are necessary to accept, but we have to be careful in accepting every foreign culture, Bezunesh added.

She stated that the youth should play vital role in preventing exotic cultures and promoting indigenous ones. The youth must also combat the harmful traditions of the society by creating awareness and by forming local tour clubs, the youth have to develop the culture of discovering the country, she added.

The state minister indicated that the Ministry will take the necessary actions to control the expansion of exotic cultures. She added that the Ministry is working to promote Ethiopian culture and to eradicate harmful traditions collaborating with stakeholders.