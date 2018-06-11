10 June 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: City Transfers 2,605 Condominium Houses

Photo: Thomson Reuters Foundation News
Condominium houses in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa (file photo).
By Genet Fekade

ADDIS ABABA-The Housing Development and Administration Agency of Addis Ababa City Administration transferred 2,605 condominium houses to the beneficiaries in a lottery draw held at municipality yesterday. This 12th round house transfer programme has favored women and community members with disabilities.

City Administration Mayor Dirriba Kuma said that the housing development programme is one of the strategies the government uses to minimize socio-economic problems of city's community. More than 176, 000 houses were built so far and more than 800,000 residents benefited from the programme, he added.

"The city administration is working tirelessly to meet public demands. Hence, more than 132,000 houses are under contraction. And the programmme has created job opportunities for more than 60,000 citizens," Dirriba said.

Yidinekachew Walelign, Director General at the agency, said that the city administration has been working diligently to provide the rising needs of the residents. "We are laboring to ensure the benefits of our society regardless of possible constraints," he stated.

Atsede Abay, Deputy Director General of the agency, on her part said that more than 32,000 houses will also be transferred to the beneficiaries after a month.

It can be recalled that on the 11th round, 39,249 condo houses were transferred to the residents.

