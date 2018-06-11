Ethiopia: Research Urges University Industry Linkage

ADDIS ABABA: Universities need to scale up linkage with industries in order to increase graduates chance of securing employment, a research by one of the public universities indicated.

Research by Professor Deniel Kitaw from Addis Ababa Science and Technology University (AASTU) School of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering indicated that "individual running" would not prove effective.

The research indicated that universities have to work in close collaboration with each other to strengthen the University-Industry Linkage.

\According to Daniel, creating strong University-Industry Linkage leads to create entrepreneurship and promote economic development of the country.

Parallel relationship between industries and Universities has an advantage to properly utilize human resource. It will also create an opportunity for industrialists and technologists to come up with innovations that in turn support the nation's endeavor to achieve middle level economy, noted Daniel.

During the last 28 years, Ethiopia has built more than 33 University's in all regions. Despite the increase in number, the linkage among them is weak. Failure to share experience is one of their manifestations.

AASTU President Nurelegn Tefera told The Ethiopian Herald that in order to bring about the expected economic development Universities should not only be mere research centers but have to apply their research in a tangible way.

Universities should lead the industry in creating internship by producing skillful graduates from both public and private higher learning institutions and TVETs.

To get strong entrepreneurship and to bring about economic development scholars and researchers should apply their knowledge to respond to the nationwide demand for internship.

Minister of Science and Technology, Getahun Mekuria told researchers on the occasion that scholarly knowledge would not have any meaning either to the scholars or the country unless it is put into practice. This is the main problem of most scholars in Ethiopia".

Entrepreneurship and strong UIL are vital to accelerate the country's fast and sustainable development. UIL, science, technology and innovation must be given due attention and researches should be practical to realize efficient and effective economic shift in short time, said Getahun.

" In addition to benefiting from UIL and bringing about structural change the industrial sector should ensure competitiveness in the areas of enterprises, higher education institutions, research centers, TVET and others."

Strong linkage among Universities has a significant role to the industrial sector for it will ease the process of accessing and identifying basic inputs for the sector. This will in turn avoid unnecessary spending of hard currency, Getahun added.