Ethiopia: Vermiculture - Fertilizing Land Profiting Youth

ADDIS ABABA - Vermiculture is creating more job opportunity for youth while fertilizing agricultural land Oromia State Agriculture and Natural Resource Bureau said.

The Bureau's Land Fertilization Process Director, Elias Kedir, told The Ethiopian Herald that, findings have witnessed that Vermiculture is becoming profitable for both farmers and youth in the region. This method is simple, effective and convenient, says Elias. According to him, the method saves water, energy, landfills, and helps rebuild the soil. The worms ability to convert organic waste into nutrient-rich material reduces the need for synthetic fertilizers.

"Promising results are being witnessed. The Bureau is working to expand best experiences. So far, about 4,500 farmers have benefited out of it and 118 Woredas are covered by Vermiculture."

The method is effective especially on over used lands. Vermicompost improves soil structure, texture, and aeration as well as increasing its water-holding capacity.

The bureau is working to address about 4.5 million farmers within the region, Elias said. "Youths have already started to develop vermiculture. They are selling the compost for various agricultural sectors stakeholders and non governmental organizations."

Vermiculture is the process of using worms to decompose organic food waste, turning the waste into a nutrient-rich material capable of supplying necessary nutrients to help sustain plant growth.