Ethiopia: Office Says Accreditation Standards Vital for Healthy Living

ADDIS ABABA--Accreditation standards should be strengthened so as to create safe workplace, transport, products, food and beverages, according to the Ethiopian National Accreditation Office (ENAO). It celebrated World Accreditation Day 2018 Seminar themed: "Accreditation delivers a safe world" colorfully yesterday.

On the occasion, ENAO Director General Araya Fisseha said proper accreditation and regulation activities should be enhanced as it is becoming a determinant factor for human survival.

"We are in the competitive world. Nowadays, accreditation is a matter of survival. It has a huge role in affecting, assessing and conforming quality of health, education, construction and other sectors," he insisted, adding: "ENAO has been striving to accredit the quality of various public and private institutions. Hence, the provision service in qualitative and competitive manner is increasing."

He added that accreditation has a pivotal role in ensuring safer world and could support businesses, government and regulators to find standards, conformity assessment and accreditation tools to realize the desired goals.

Besides, accreditation has tremendous contributions in sustaining the economic growth of the nation, according to him.

"If the Ethiopian government and regulators properly promote conformity assessment bodies and insist that they utilize accreditation service, the investors will be highly encouraged and motivated to invest in our country because the conformance of products and services will be verified by accredited conformity assessment bodies."

Araya added that accreditation would also enhance industrialization, agriculture, trade, investment, job opportunity and living standards of the people through launching modern assessment and conformity activities.

June 9 is marked as World Accreditation Day as a global initiative, jointly established by the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) so as to raise awareness of the importance of accreditation, it was learned.