Ethiopia: Forgiveness Cures Hatred

Pardon relieves burden. Forgiveness cures hatred. Clemency is a sign of political maturity in a democratic society. Where there is official pardon, there is political coherence. If there is political consistency progress is always inevitable.

Sustainable economy is the other version of peaceful and democratic transition. When peaceful political situation is created, there is always sustainable economic transformation.

As well, healthy economic growth is the product of people's joint efforts. Democratic society works for common goal. When people develop common interest for their land polarized ideological difference will leave the ground.

However, if one group strives for progresses while the other is for destruction, the smooth functioning of the state will be in question.

It is normal and natural to have varying ideological difference in any politics. But, this difference should not lead to bloodshed. One of the best ways of avoiding future conflict is through dialogue and forgiveness.

The recent move taken by the government is part of this will and commitment to see a new Ethiopia with a new political chapter. And the current pardon and dropping of charges would transform our nation's infant democracy to another level.

Government's willingness to release political prisoners and pardoning them is a sign of political maturity and a will to sustain democracy and widening political landscape, sustaining peace and stability and ensuring national consensus.

Inviting opposition parties to practice their political activity peacefully and democratically is an unprecedented milestone in the political history of the nation.

Government and the competing parties should develop the culture of tolerance and they should realize that their ideological diversity should not hamper the country's rapid economic growth.

As it was mentioned by Oromo Democratic Front (ODF) Chairperson Lencho Leta the wind of hope is blowing across the nation and this initiated him to come home and involve in social, economic and political development of his country.

The other organized political parties should abroad and of course at home, have to follow Lencho's foot step.

The government is endeavoring a lot to widen the political landscape of the country. Previously outlawed groups like Oromo Democratic Front (ODF) have agreed to undertake their political participation peacefully. This should be lauded as encouraging step towards strong democratization.

The country was in political unrest for some years. Many people were jailed being involved in the destructive protest. However, the ruling party (EPRDF) has identified the causes of the unrest and started to take drastic measures.

The recent moves are likely to durably ease unrest and disturbances which have been affecting the country for the last three years.

In addition to offering pardon for prisoners, the government should design system which could ensure transparency and accountability. It should be noted that lack of good governance, corruption, unemployment and poverty have caused the unrest and internal and external elements have hijacked the legitimate public grievances for their advantage.

Pardoning and dropping charges of notable figures would speed up the economic growth of the nation.

After Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power replacing Hailemariam Desalgen 60 days ago, many achievements have been maintained. The Premier has undertaken states visits which could strengthen bilateral relations and release Ethiopian prisoners. Moreover, his government is striving to enhance demoralization through offering pardon and dropping charges. These moves would be vital for Ethiopia.

Nearly 6,000 prisoners have been released since January. Most were detained for alleged involvement in mass protests that broke out in different parts of the country.

The recent move to release political prisoners, including those under prosecution and those who were convicted, would improve the national consensus and widen the east African country's political platform.