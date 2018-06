Monday 11 June 2018 - 11:51 AM

Minister of Manpower Mohamed Saafan announced that the private sector will get a two-day vacation for Eid al-Fitr.

In a statement released on Monday 11/6/2018, the Ministry said the decision comes in application of Labor Law No. 12 for the Year 2003 which was amended by Ministerial Law No.49 for the year 2009.

On this occasion, Saafan extended his greetings to Egyptian workers, asserting their role in the construction and development of their country.