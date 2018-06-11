11 June 2018

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius to Sign MOU With South Africa in Fisheries Sector

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Ministry of Ocean Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of the Republic of South Africa, in the field of fisheries.

The objective of the MoU is to further enhance the existing friendly relations between the two countries through development of cooperation in the fields of fisheries, fishing, seafood processing, trade of fish and fish products by promoting aquaculture development and exchange of related expertise and technologies.

The objective will also be achieved by conducting joint research on marine living resources and collaborating in the enforcement of measures aimed at reducing Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated fishing activities.

The MoU also provides for the setting up of a Joint Committee that would be responsible for the development of biennial programmes of cooperation and the implementation thereof.

Mauritius

Presentation of Key Findings On Digital and Social Media Marketing Among SMEs

The need for a well-designed action plan and resource support by institutions for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to… Read more »

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.