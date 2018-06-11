Mauritius to Sign MOU With South Africa in Fisheries Sector

press release

The Ministry of Ocean Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of the Republic of South Africa, in the field of fisheries.

The objective of the MoU is to further enhance the existing friendly relations between the two countries through development of cooperation in the fields of fisheries, fishing, seafood processing, trade of fish and fish products by promoting aquaculture development and exchange of related expertise and technologies.

The objective will also be achieved by conducting joint research on marine living resources and collaborating in the enforcement of measures aimed at reducing Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated fishing activities.

The MoU also provides for the setting up of a Joint Committee that would be responsible for the development of biennial programmes of cooperation and the implementation thereof.