Kenya: Babu Owino Sets Eyes to Unseat His Friend Sonko in 2022

Just two days after the Court of Appeal that saved him from a by-election, Embakasi East Babu Owino has declared his candidature for the Nairobi gubernatorial race in 2022.

Babu announced on Monday morning that he will vie for Nairobi's governor seat in 2022 and proceed to battle for the presidency in 2027.

He made the remarks on a radio breakfast show on Monday.

The flamboyant legislator had lately gone under the radar pending the Court of Appeal on his election victory. He had occasionally begged President Uhuru Kenyatta to salvage his political career.

His Jubilee opponent Francis Mureithi had successfully challenged Babu's election at the High Court, but the decision was last week overturned by the Court of Appeal.

Guess who passed by for the Biggest Breakfast Show in all of Africa @Hot_96Kenya with #jeffandjalasonHot96... Embakasi East MP @Babu_Owino... He says he's running for Gov of Nairobi in 2022 and the Presidency in 2027... ..Somebody say Oh MY!!! @JalangoMwenyewe pic.twitter.com/up8tAatxiR

- Jeff Koinange, MBS (@KoinangeJeff) June 11, 2018

In the radio interview on Monday, Babu urged Nairobians to give Governor Sonko time to deliver on his promises and judgment should be passed at the end of his five year term.

On the Miguna Miguna deportation saga, Babu said the lawyer should be allowed to come back to Kenya.