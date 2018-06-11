South Africa: The Big 5 Comedy Show Makes Its Return

Five of SA's biggest comics are set to take over the Teatro at Montecasino in Johannesburg this winter as the Big 5 Comedy Show makes its return.

A sold-out sensation in 2017, the 2018 rendition of the show will take place on 27 and 28 July, with John Vlismas, Joey Rasdien, Tumi Morake and Jason Goliath all taking to the stage.

The show also features the legendary DJ Ready D who creates an electric atmosphere with his scratching and mixing skills.

Elisca Taylor, co-producer of the show, says the diverse line-up is one that caters to all. "The only thing they all have in common is that they are all industry giants," she adds in a statement to the press.

"The Big 5 is such an iconic and uniquely African and South African concept. It represents that which is most sought-after. And that is what we are creating with this show."

Source: Supplied