Gambia/Nigeria: Awcon Qualifiers - Nigeria's Super Falcons Maul Gambia

Photo: Premium Times

Super Falcons of Nigeria before their match with Gambia.

The Nigeria national women's football team, the Super Falcons, have qualified for the 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) billed to hold in Ghana.

The Super Falcons booked their place at the AWCON 2018 in style as they mauled Gambia 6-0 at the Agege Stadium in Lagos on Monday.

Having won the first leg 1-0 in Baku last Wednesday, the Super Falcons blew Gambia's Queen Scorpions out of the way with a massive 7-0 aggregate scoreline.

The Super Falcons left no one in doubt that they meant business in Monday's tie at the soccer temple; taking the lead as early as the third minute from the penalty spot through Desire Oparanozie.

The Nigerian women were however curtailed and could only get a second goal in the last minute of the first half and it was Asisat Oshoala that doubled the Falcons' advantage.

Just like the first half Oparanozie was on hand for another early goal; scoring four minutes after the restart.

The France striker completed her hattrick in the 63rd minute before Oshoala made it 5-0 ten minutes after.

Oparanozie was not yet done as she put the icing on the cake for the Falcons with her fourth goal of the match in the 83rd to effectively seal Nigeria's place at the 11th Women Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Falcons are eight-time AWCON champions and their last triumph was in 2016 in Cameroon.