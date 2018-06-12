Gambia: Super Falcons Maul Gambia to Clinch African Cup of Nations Qualification

Photo: Premium Times

Super Falcons of Nigeria before their match with Gambia.

Desire Oparanozie and Asisat Oshoala were in sparkling form as the Super Falcons soundly defeated their Gambian counterparts.

The team after defeating Gambia 1-0 away from home completed the double over their opponents as they waltzed to a 6-0 victory.

Nigeria didn't waste any time in asserting their dominance as Oparanozie opened the scoring from the spot in the third minute after Francisca Ordega was fouled in the box.

Thomas Dennerby's side looked very comfortable playing the Queen Scorpions off the turf at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

Amarachi Okonkwo almost doubled the lead in the 30th minute but her long range effort struck the cross bar.

The Super Falcons dominated the Gambians but spurned a number of gilt-edged chances with African female footballer of the year, Asisat Oshoala also profligate on several occasions.

Oshoala finally got on the scoresheet on the stroke of halftime to ensure the Falcons went in to the break with a comfortable lead; a lead as comfortable as her effortless production of the viral dance, Shaku Shaku, to celebrate the goal.

The Super Falcons were more prolific after the break firing four goals in the second half with Oparanozie and Oshoala shining brightly.

Oparanozie benefited from a smartly worked pass from Oshoala to score Nigeria's third goal before she scored her hat-trick in the 69th minute with Ngozi Okobi providing the assist.

Dalian Quanjian striker, Oshoala got her brace in the 74th minute ghosting past opponents and driving the ball through the heart of the defence to finish expertly.

The Gambians barely threatened the Super Falcons in the game unable to match the pace and power of Dennerby's side.

Oparanozie scored her fourth goal firing into the top-left corner where goalkeeper Aminata Gaye was unable to reach.

Nigeria are through the Africa Women Cup of Nations scheduled to hold in Ghana from 17 November, 2018.