Nigeria: Ghana, Others to Import Petroleum Products From Dangote Refinery

Photo: Leadership

Oil refinery

Ahead of the completion of the Dangote Oil Refinery, petroleum importing African nations and Bulk Oil Distributors based in Ghana have expressed eagerness to patronize the Nigerian Refinery when production starts.

The oil buyers said arrangements have been put in place to import petroleum products from the world's largest single-train refinery, situated, Lekki, Lagos state owned by the foremost industrialist.

Hints of eager expectation and hopes on the Dangote Refinery were revealed at this year's Ghanaian International Petroleum conference (Ghipcon 2018) which held in Accra, Ghana.

Participants at the international Conference as well as oil distributors and marketers from various countries were eager to know how they could key in for supplies from the 650,000 barrel per day refinery, that is preparing to take the continent by storm.

The Ghanaian government expressed the view that dealing with Dangote refinery for petroleum import would be a better business for African nations than depending on the international market for the supply of refined petroleum products, "we will rather purchase from the Dangote Refinery due to the proximity of the refinery to Ghana and other neighbours.

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, who was represented by Vice-President Alhaji Mahamud Bawumia, said African nations are anxiously waiting for Dangote Refinery.

During their visit to the Dangote oil exhibition stand, the Ghanaian Vice-President and the Minister of Energy Hon. Boakye Agyarko were amazed at the size of the project and expressed satisfaction with the pace of work being done at the refinery as explained to them by Engr. Babajide Soyode, the Technical Adviser to the President of Dangote Group on Refinery and Petrochemical matters, who led the Dangote Refinery team to the Conference.

Vice President Bawumia commended Alhaji Aliko Dangote on the initiative which is 100% privately funded and expressed the hope that Ghana would stand to benefit from the project when it is completed.

On his part the Minister of Energy Hon. Agyarko said it would take a big heart to embark on such a gigantic project and lauded the efforts of Africa's richest man of in trying to meet the needs of the people.