Angola: Luanda Nurses Go On Strike

Luanda — Nurses Union instructed Monday the class in the public hospitals in Luanda to halt work, as part of the general strike called on May 31st.

According to the secretary of the Union, António Kileba, the strike is being observed in all Luanda-based hospitals.

With the exception of National hospitals such as those of Américo Boavida, Josina Machel, Luanda Sanatorium and Neves Bendinha.

"This strike is based on the demands that we have been submitting since 2012, and we reached a conclusion that the employer failed to meet them," he said.

Despite the decision, a meeting was held Monday among the Union, the Provincial Health Department and the Provincial Government of Luanda, to evaluate the aspects contained in book submitted to the competent body in 2012.

In its Monday round, Angop learned that until Monday at 4:00 p.m., nurses in some provincial hospitals such as Augusto Ngangula Maternity, Neves Bendinha (specialised in treatment of burns) are working fully.

Whereas, Rangel Health Center is operating on duty system.