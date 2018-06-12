South Africa: Randy Crawford to Return to SA for Farewell Tour

Big Concerts confirmed on Tuesday that American jazz and R&B singer Randy Crawford will be performing in South Africa as part of her Farewell Tour .

She'll be coming to Cape Town on 23 October 2018 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest and Pretoria on 26 October 2018 at the Sun Arena, Time Square.

Her tour to SA is another Big Concerts experience presented by CapeTalk, 702 and Channel24.

Tickets go on sale Thursday 14 June at 09:00 from bigconcerts.co.za and Computicket. Discovery Card holders get an exclusive 48 hour pre-sale from 09:00 on Tuesday 12 June. Go to www.discovery.co.za for more information.

Randy Crawford has had a longstanding love affair with South African audiences and now she is coming back to Cape Town and Pretoria one last time as part of her Farewell Tour.

Randy first made her name in mid 1970s in New York where she sang with jazzmen George Benson and Cannonball Adderley.

She signed with Columbia Records and released her first single, Knock On Wood and If You Say The Word in 1972. She went on to lead R&B veterans the Crusaders on the transatlantic hit Street Life (1979) and was named the 'Most Outstanding Performer' at the Tokyo Music Festival.

Her follow -up solo efforts included One Day I'll Fly Away (1980) and You Might Need Somebody (1981), which became soul standards. The album, Secret Combination (1981) stayed on the UK Albums Chart for sixty weeks. She has sung with Bootsy Collins, Johnny Bristol, Quincy Jones, Al Jarreau, Rick Springfield, Steve Hackett and Joe Sample among others.

Chairman of Big Concerts Attie Van Wyk commented; "Randy is still one of the greatest female voices and we feel proud and privileged to be presenting her final concert tour in South Africa prior to her retirement".

Don't miss this last opportunity to see Randy Crawford, performing all her hits on her farewell tour.

Tour Information

Cape Town

23 October 2018

Grand Arena, Grand West

Ticket Price: R350 - R660

Tickets go on sale Thursday 14 June at 09:00 from www.bigconcerts.co.za and Computicket.

Pretoria

26 October 2018

Sun Arena, Time Square

Ticket Price: R320 - R860

Tickets go on sale Thursday 14 June at 09:00 from www.bigconcerts.co.za and Computicket.

