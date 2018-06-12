Photo: Daily Nation

The wreckage of the FlySax plane that crashed in Kinangop, Aberdares.

Nairobi — Investigators probing June 5 Flysax plane crash in Aberdare ranges have collected all relevant samples and exhibits for analysis, to establish what caused the accident, killing all the 10 occupants on board.

The remaining wreckage has now been handed over to the Flysax management ahead of a comprehensive technical investigation into the circumstances of this accident.

"This will allow them to clear the scene of course through the help of their insurance company," a senior officer involved in the probe told Capital FM News.

A multi-agency team drawn from DCI Homicide, Aircraft Accident Investigation, Government Chemist and Kenya Civil Aviation were involved in the search for answers as some of the families continue with burial arrangements.

The plane was destined for Nairobi from Kitale and was re-routed over the Aberdares because of bad weather.

The Association's Chief Executive Officer Captain Murithi Nyagah says the probe should strictly follow the provisions laid out in the International Standards and Recommended Practices.

"It's (the probe) objective should be to determine the accident's contributing factors and make the necessary safety recommendations," he asserted.

There have been more questions than answers over the incident as relatives call for a speedy probe.

According to reports, pilot Barbara Wangeci was not familiar with the route begging questions whether operators at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) offered any assistance, and if it was timely.

The pilot was flying at 11,000ft when she turned towards the Aberdare ranges.

The plane crashed at the Elephant Hill, which towered over the plane at 12,815ft.

Some of the victims have since been buried.

Khetia Kishani was cremated in a private ceremony at the Hindu Crematorium in Nairobi.