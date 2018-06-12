Kenya: Governor John Nyagarama's Son Dies At a Nairobi Hospital

Photo: Nairobi News

Close relatives visit Ndemo Nyagarama, son of Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama at a Nairobi hospital. He died on Monday evening.

Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama's first born son has died at a Nairobi hospital.

Mr Ndemo Nyagarama, 44, passed on at a Nairobi hospital on Monday evening where he had been receiving treatment, close relatives said.

Mr Momanyi Nyagarama said his brother had been hospitalised at the city facility for about two months.

"He has been unwell and we are grateful to the Nairobi family for taking care of him. Unfortunately, he has left us," said Mr Momanyi, who did not reveal the name of the hospital.

Mr Nyagarama has been in the US for close to two months on what county officials say is official tour.

The governor's Press Director Kefa Miller had earlier said the county chief was out for purposes of enhancing partnerships with investors.

In his absence, his deputy, Mr Amos Nyaribo has been heading the devolved unit.