Kenya: Richard Ainley Takes Early Lead At Muthaiga Course

Nakuru Golf Club's Richard Ainley took an early lead in the third leg of the "Road to Karen" qualifying golf series at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Monday.

The left-hander Ainley took off well, firing in what eventually became the only birdie of the day at the first hole.

He went three up after the first four holes after picking up an eagle three at the par five-fourth hole.

He however picked up a bogey at the sixth to carry to the back nine a two under par score. It was not however an exciting nine as Ainley, who has not won any event locally over the past one year, bogeyed the 12th and 16th to close the day on level par 71, just a shot better than the long hitting Dismas Indiza from Mumias.

Indiza picked up birdies on the first, fourth, 10th, 12th and at the 18th, but bogeyed six holes to finish on one over par 72.

Royal Nairobi's Hesbon Kutwa carded two over par 73 to stay in touch with the two leaders in the Sh100,000 event.

Thoronjo wins Crown Paints Golf series

Sigona's John Wangai and David Wakhu from the Golf Park were on three over par 74 each, while Vet Lab's Mathew Omondi led a group of four on four over par 75 each.

The other three were Kopan Timbe, Vet Lab's Nelson Simwa and the Great Rift Valley Resort's Justus Madoya. Tuesday's second round is set for 8am with the third and final round to take place on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the fourth leg is set for June 24 at Karen Country Club, which is also the venue of the Karen Masters, a Sunshine Tour sanctioned event.