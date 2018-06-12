Kenya: Rally Ace Soin Dies in City After Illness

The motorsports community is mourning the death of Supi Soin, the chairman of the Rallies Commission at the Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF), who passed away on Sunday evening.

Soin, one of Kenya's most respected motorsports personalities, died at the Nairobi Hospital where he was admitted with heart-related problems.

Gordon Olouch, of the Ministry of Sports and Heritage, was among the first to send condolences to Soin's family. KMSF chairman Phineas Kimathi expressed shock upon learning of the death of one of his closest friends and supporters.

"Supi was one of my best friends and supporters in the sport especially with the World Rally Championship Project. We had had travelled the world together to try and gather support so as to regain the World Rally Championship status for Kenya," Kimathi said.