12 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Eid-Il-Fitr - Govt Declares Friday, Monday Public Holidays

By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja — The Federal Government has declared Friday, June 15, and Monday, June 18, as public holidays to mark the Eid-il Fitr.

Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the Ramadan and enjoined Nigerians to use the occasion of the celebration to pray for the peace, unity, prosperity and stability of the nation.

According to the statement, "government desires that all Nigerians be inspired by the virtues gained during the Holy Month of Ramadan to live a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another."

The minister encouraged Nigerians to join hands with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in taking the nation to greater heights.

