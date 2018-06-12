12 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KZN Premier to Receive Moerane Commission Report

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kwazulu Natal (KZN) Premier Willies Mchunu will on Tuesday officially receive the final report from the commission that investigated a spate of suspected politically motivated killings in the province.

The commission of inquiry, chaired by Advocate Marumo Moerane, was set up in 2016 by Mchunu.

The commission investigated killings that have taken place in the province since 2011. It has been widely reported that political killings in KZN since 2014 have claimed well over 100 lives.

The Moerane report will be handed over in the presence of the media, where aspects of the report will be assessed. The report is also expected to be tabled in Parliament.

The premier's spokesperson Thami Ngidi previously told News24 that the transcripts would not be made public because key witnesses would be compromised.

Mchunu will have the final say on whether the transcripts will be made public once the report has been filed. There is a possibility that the transcripts may be released at a later stage with the witnesses' names censored.

In April the Right2Know Campaign (R2K) said it was "disturbed" to learn that the Moerane Commission of Inquiry refused to release its transcripts to the public and to the media.

"We demand transparency in all issues pertaining to the Moerane Commission of Inquiry, especially in accessing transcripts and ultimately the report of the commission," it said in a statement at the time.

News24

South Africa

Highway Crash Mangles Truck, Stops Traffic

Traffic on the N1 just outside Cape Town was heavily backed up on Tuesday morning after a truck driver lost control of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.