12 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KwaZulu Natal Man Allegedly Held 10-Year-Old Stepdaughter Captive and Raped Her

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lingerie, pornographic material and sex toys were strewn around a beaten 43-year-old man who had been severely assaulted by the Verulam community, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday after it had been alleged that he had been raping his stepdaughter for five years.

Members of the community took the law into their own hands and confronted the suspect when he returned home from work.

"When he attempted to flee, he was surrounded and severely assaulted. Residents entered his home and found several sex toys, lingerie and pornographic videos. The child admitted that the sex toys were used on her," SAPS Reaction Unit South Africa operations operational manager Vinod Singh.

Reaction Unit South Africa members were alerted to the area after a neighbour found used condoms in the suspect's home.

After questioning the little girl, it was alleged that she was being raped by her stepfather since her mother's death five years ago.

"He had sealed all the windows in their home and held her captive in the house while he was at work. He also did not enrol her in school so that she would not tell anyone about the rape and abuse she was going through."

Singh added that the suspect had allegedly asked his stepdaughter to sleep with other men to subsidise his income as a mechanic.

The man is currently being detained at the Verulam police station.

News24

South Africa

Highway Crash Mangles Truck, Stops Traffic

Traffic on the N1 just outside Cape Town was heavily backed up on Tuesday morning after a truck driver lost control of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.