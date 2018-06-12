South Africa: Cash-in-Transit Workers Take to Streets to Highlight Need for Safety

Cash-in-transit (CIT) workers plan on marching in major cities on Tuesday following a spate of heists around the country.

Members from the Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa) and the Motor Transport Workers Union (MTWU), are expected to march in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.Last week, MTWU and South Africa's major CIT companies met to discuss the march.

SBV Services said in a statement that it fully supported the action.

In Johannesburg, the march commences at 09:30 in Braamfontein at De Korte Street. Participants will walk to Beyers Naude Square via Jorissen, Biccard and Simmonds, to hand over a memorandum to Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane.

"Our industry is faced with a severe crisis as a result of the daily spate of cash-in-transit attacks that threaten the safety of our employees and members of the public," SBV services CEO Mark Barrett said in a statement.

"SBV stands united with all stakeholders in the cash services sector in the fight against cash-in-transit violence and crime. The safety of our people, the public, our customers and our service levels are at all times a key priority for SBV."

MTWU spokesperson Hlasinyane Motaung previously said the union had called on security companies to intensify training and for issues around firearm licences to be resolved.

A security officer, who asked to remain anonymous, previously told News24 that he feared for his life following the increase in heists.

"I feel a bit safer wearing my bulletproof vest, and I observe the robbers at all times [sic]. The first thing I do in the morning is pray. That keeps me going."

According to the South African Banking Risk Information Centre, there have been 159 heists reported since the beginning of the year.

Gauteng is the hardest-hit with 61 heists, followed by Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape, both sitting on 21.

The Northern Cape is the lowest, with only one heist reported.

News24