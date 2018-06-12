Nigeria: Eagles Lack Tactical Discipline to Succeed in Russia - Sofoluwe

Former Nigeria international, Yisa Sofoluwe believes the Super Eagles lack the tactical discipline needed to excel at a competition as big as the forthcoming 2018 World Cup, slated to kick off in Russia on Thursday.

Sofoluwe, who said he has been following Nigeria's build up to the World Cup, said the Eagles have a lot of work to do in the midfield, attack and defence line, adding that if the team approached their games with the same pattern they used against Czech Republic, the team would be booted out early in the Mundial.

Worried by the 'poor' performance of the team against Czech Republic in their last international friendly in Austria, Sofoluwe said the team lacked teamwork with less than three days to the World Cup. He advised the players to raise their game in subsequent matches.

"The Eagles are not playing like a prepared team that is ready for the World Cup. There is no creative striker, who can dazzle opposing defenders and keep them busy for 90 minutes.

"The midfield lacks a playmaker, who can hold the ball and make accurate passes. Defenders make costly mistakes that can ruin a team if they are playing against a tactically organised team.

"The coach should make the players to use the flanks. All the departments in the Eagles team should be worked on.

I am afraid if the Super Eagles coaches did not get things right before the World Cup games, Nigeria would face a tough situation in Russia.

"The World Cup is not a tea party. The best players and teams in the world attend the championship. Every team has to be at its best to win matches," he said.

Sofoluwe also advised goalkeeper Francis Uzoho to be fast in releasing the ball to strikers, adding, "Uzoho should be asked to take advantage of his long throws by linking up with the stickers immediately he gets the ball.

"In modern football, a goalkeeper doesn't allow the opposing players to settle down before throwing the ball to his team mates. He should be fast in initiating attacks."