Nigeria: Mbadiwe Drums Support for Eagles

A football enthusiast and former member of the House of Representatives on the platform of APGA, Dr. Eddie Mbadiwe of Imo State, has said that African teams in the World Cup have bright chances of going far in the competition.

Africa is being represented by Nigeria, Senegal, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia.

Although, Mbadiwe expressed dissatisfaction with the recent results of Super Eagles friendly matches, he was optimistic the team could improve if they put their acts together, especially in the defense and the attack.

He stated that with star players like Alex Iwobi and Victor Moses, Nigeria has all it takes to shake the world in football, adding that what the team needed was prayers and the total mobilization and support of Nigerians.

Nigeria had previously defeated Argentina and Poland in friendly matches, which fueled his confidence.

Mbadiwe, former governor of Rotary International District 9140, however, tipped Egypt and Morocco as favourites to progress to the group stage in the 2018 World Cup, because, according to him, "they have strong teams and appear to be more coordinated, having recently featured in the Africa Cup of Nations, which Cameroun won."

He charged African teams to go ahead and break the quarterfinals record set by Cameroun, Senegal and Ghana and hit semifinals, pointing out that the players should believe in themselves that nothing is impossible.

