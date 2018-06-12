Zimbabwe: Another Zimbabwe Cricket Official Faces Corruption Charges

Zimbabwe Cricket board member Enock Ikope has become the second Zimbabwean cricket official inside five months to be charged with breaching the International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Code, the world cricket governing body announced on Monday.

Ikope, also chairman of the Harare Metropolitan Cricket Association, was charged with three counts of breaching the ICC's Anti-Corruption Code.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged Enock Ikope with three counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code," ICC official Claire Furlong said in a statement.

"Mr Ikope, Chairman of the Harare Metropolitan Cricket Association (HMCA) and director of Zimbabwe Cricket, has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect and has been charged with the following three offences under the Code:

"1. Article 2.4.6 - failure or refusal, without compelling justification, to cooperate with an investigation being carried out by the ACU in relation to possible corrupt conduct under the Code.

"2. Article 2.4.7 - delaying an investigation being carried out by the ACU in relation to possible corrupt conduct under the Code.

"3. Article 2.4.7 - obstruction of an investigation being carried out by the ACU in relation to possible corrupt conduct under the Code," reads part of the statement.

Ikope has been provisionally suspended from his posts with immediate effect, and has 14 days from 11 June to respond to the charges.

The ICC said it would not make any further comment on the matter.

Ikope's provisional suspension comes after former HMCA treasurer and marketing director Rajan Nayar was suspended from all cricketing activities for 20 years by the ICC in March, for attempting to improperly influence an international match.

Nayar accepted all the charges against him.

The incident had taken place in October last year when Nayar approached Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer and offered USD 30,000 to engage in corrupt activity.

Cremer "immediately" reported to the approach to the ICC, which began an investigation into the matter.