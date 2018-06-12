12 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Zille's Colonialism Tweets Could Have Caused 'Racial Tensions, Divisions and Violence' - Busisiwe Mkhwebane

By Greg Nicolson

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Monday released a report saying Western Cape Premier and former DA leader Helen Zille's tweets on colonialism could have incited violence and she should be sanctioned by the provincial legislature.

Western Cape Premier and former DA leader Helen Zille on Monday evening said she is taking legal advice to decide whether she should take Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's critical report into her tweets on colonialism under judicial review.

The former DA leader suggested she would probably challenge the report that said she violated the Executive Members' Ethics Act and the Constitution when she tweeted in 2016 that not all aspects of colonialism are negative.

Mkhwebane found Zille had not acted according to the integrity of her office or consistent with her elected position and her tweets were "likely to cause racial tensions, divisions and violence in South Africa". She recommended the speaker of the Western Cape legislature take appropriate action to hold the premier accountable.

In 2016, while returning from a trip to Singapore, Zille wrote a series of tweets on the legacy of colonialism, questioning whether its legacy...

