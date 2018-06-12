Police in Mwatate have launched investigations after a 15-year-old pupil claimed she was defiled a head teacher in his office.

A medical examination conducted at Mwatate Sub-County Hospital revealed that the student was sexually assaulted.

The parents are now demanding arrest and prosecution of the head teacher whom the pupil said defiled her as punishment for alleged lack of discipline.

"We were cleaning the class and one pupil came in with dirty feet and was slapped by my colleagues. He reported to the head teacher who summoned us to his office," the pupil said.

She claimed that one of pupils cracked a joke and they all laughed.

"The teacher told us were indisciplined and he slapped me. Unfortunately, I slapped back," she said.

It was then, the pupil said, that the head teacher ordered the other pupils to leave and locked her inside.

The girl said the head teacher then assaulted her and later took her to the school director who then expelled her.

"I was even scared to tell my mother, so I told my aunts on Saturday. They are the ones who took me to the hospital," she said.

Mwatate OCPD Monica Kimani said they are investigating the matter.

"I take issues of gender-based violence with seriousness. No child will be discriminated against as long as I am the OCPD here," she said.

MAKUENI

Meanwhile, a Makueni County government officer and boda boda operator have been charged with defilement of another 15-year-old school girl.

The county officer Paul Musau and Mr Bosco Maundu have been remanded in custody after they failed to raise Sh500,000 bond slapped on them after pleading not guilty.

The two were charged with defiling the minor in a Makueni village, on diverse dates last year.

The Standard Six pupil has also identified 21 other men, among them a school teacher, who she claims defiled her.

The teacher was arraigned in Kilungu Law Courts on Thursday where he was charged with defilement and freed on Sh500,000 bond

Trial will resume on June 20 this year.