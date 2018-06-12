Kenya: Daystar University VC Timothy Wachira Sent Home

Daystar University has sacked its Vice-Chancellor Timothy Wachira due to frequent students unrest and mismanagement of the institution.

The University Council chaired by Prof George Krhoda has since appointed Prof James Kombo as acting vice-chancellor.

"Prof Wachira is in the process of handing over and clearing from the university," said Prof Krhoda in a communication to the university community.

Prof Wachira was sent on leave in December last year after the institution was hit by demonstrations as student demanded his resignation.

On Monday, the university said the sacking of Prof Wachira was as a result of an audit that was commissioned by the council.

However, the details of the investigations have remained confidential and the institution has been unwilling to make them public.