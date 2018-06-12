11 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: New KPA Boss Yet to Report for Duty

By Kazungu Samuel

Newly appointed Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) managing director Daniel Manduku is yet to report to work despite his predecessor Catherine Mturi-Wairi voluntarily resigning last week.

The State agency says the MD will await the outcome of two cases that were filed in Mombasa after the sacking of Ms Wairi.

Separate suits have been filed at the Mombasa High Court and at the Employment and Labour Relations Court challenging the board's move to send her on compulsory leave.

Last Friday, Ms Wairi penned a resignation letter to Transport CS James Macharia, ending a 25-year career at KPA.

She became the first woman at the helm of the key State organisation following her appointment in June 2016 after former MD Gichiri Ndua was sacked in February the same year.

Before this, Ms Mturi-Wairi had served as general manager in charge of finance.

'Smooth operations'

On Monday, KPA reassured the public that operations at the port were going on without any hitches despite the leadership vacuum at the top.

"Work is going on well at the port. We have other officials who are in charge at the moment. We all know that there is the court case and the organisation is still awaiting the decision of the court before the MD takes over. His absence has not affected port activities," KPA communications officer Haji Masemo told Nation.

Dr Manduku was the National Construction Authority (NCA) chief executive officer before his appointment to KPA.

Last Wednesday, the government appointed retired General Joseph Kibwana as the new KPA board chairman, replacing Major (Rtd) Marsden Madoka whose term ended.

