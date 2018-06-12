South Africa/Zimbabwe: Orlando Pirates Unveil Nine Players

Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic is not leaving anything to chance ahead of the new South African Premiership season in which the club will also be taking part in the CAF Champions League. Nine new players, including a Zimbabwe international midfielder, have come on board.

The club have also acquired former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo, the former Wits duo of Vincent Pule and Ben Motshwari and Abel Mabaso, Paseka Mako and Linda Mntambo from Chippa United.

Yesterday, the Soweto giants unveiled all the new signings on the club's official website.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club is delighted to announce the signings of Brilliant Khuzwayo, Vincent Pule, Ben Motshwari, Meshack Maphangule, Asavela Mbekile, Linda Mntambo, Abel Mabaso, Paseka Mako and Kudakwashe Mahachi.

"More details on the signings will be made available closer to the start of pre-season.

"The nine players will join the rest of the squad when the team returns for pre-season training on June 18.

"Strengthening of the squad has been the number one priority for the administrative office in anticipation of a gruelling season which will see the Club competing in five competitions, including the CAF Champions League, which starts in November.

"The Absa Premiership is expected to start on the weekend of August 3 to 5, 2018," wrote Pirates.

Warriors' midfielder Mahachi arrives at the club at a time another Zimbabwean defensive midfielder Marshall Munetsi is also at the Buccaneers.

Munetsi was with the national team at the COSAFA tournament where he gave a good account of himself.

Orlando Pirates coach Micho is an admirer of Zimbabwean football and on Saturday evening, away in Europe where he is enjoying his vacation, he took time to congratulate the Warriors.

He posted a picture of the Warriors lifting the COSAFA Cup on his Twitter account.

"Being far away but always keeping an eye on what is happening back at soul home in my AFRICA.

"Knowing them as good guys that have big heart, fighting attitude, hungry quality to perform with patriotism on top all that made ZIM WARRIORS deserved COSAFA Cup champions 2018.

"Congratulations," wrote Micho.