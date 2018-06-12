Kenya: Will Passaris Embrace Cycling to Parliament?

Photo: Nairobi News

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris cycles on Mombasa Road over the weekend.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has indicated that she may embrace cycling to parliament to raise awareness on use of alternative modes of transport in the city.

Passaris, who cycled with female fans along Mombasa Road over the weekend, shared her experiences of being bullied on the road by inconsiderate motorists.

Asked if she would consider becoming the first Kenyan MP to cycle to work, she said; "Watch this space."

Passaris encouraged Nairobians to join her in raising awareness on cycling so as to change the mindset of motorists and in the future provide a safe environment.

From Kenyatta Ave all the way to Panari Hotel on Mombasa Rd and back to the CBD all under 45 mins with an incredible team of mostly female cyclists trying to raise awareness about cycling as an alternative mode of transportation in our ever congested city. #DadaRidesWithMamaTaa pic.twitter.com/tpAjXO4zFz

- Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) June 9, 2018

Our roads are generally unsafe for riders due to design and lack of consideration by motorists and other users. Hopefully, we can change that through legislation and oversight. If you'd like to be part of these regular tours, let me know.#TwendeKazi pic.twitter.com/yPL53J312W

-- Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) June 9, 2018

work on it mhesh, what about being the first MP(ever) cycling to parliament? especially when moving from engagements in within a riding distance... .eg Serena

-- cege k. maina (@k_cege) June 9, 2018

#WatchThisSpace

-- Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) June 9, 2018