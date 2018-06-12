Banyana Banyana have qualified for the Caf Women Nations Cup final after thrashing Lesotho 6-0 at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Sunday.

The South African women's national team had an advantage heading into the encounter following their 1-0 victory over the same side last Wednesday, writes Sports Club magazine's DYLAN APPOLIS.

Jermaine Seoposenwe and Chantelle Esau netted a brace each while Hilda Magaia and Leandra Smeda also got their names on the scoresheet.

Desiree Ellis' side came out with intent early on and nearly opened the scoring through Esau, but the forward guided her effort wide of the target.

However, Seoposenwe gave Banyana the lead minutes later when she beat the Lesotho defence before slotting the ball home from a tight angle.

Esau then doubled their lead two minutes later after she made no mistake to find the net from inside the Lesotho area.

Kgaelebane Mohlakoane threatened the Lesotho goal on numerous occasions and came close to scoring twice down the right flank.

Smeda had a golden opportunity to extend their lead in the 28th minute but her effort was saved by the Lesotho keeper in a one-on-one situation before Esau guided her effort wide of the target seven minutes later.

Banyana picked up where they left off in the first half and nearly found the net when captain Refiloe Jane forced the Lesotho shot-stopper into palming her effort clear before Esau made it 3-0 with a fine finish moments later.

Seoposenwe completed her brace in the 59th minute after she made no mistake from inside the area to slot the ball home, 4-0.

Magaia made it 5-0 after 77 minutes before Smeda rounded off the scoring with a header after latching on to a pass by Seoposenwe five minutes later.

Banyana Banyana held on to their seven-goal lead over Lesotho until the final whistle to book their place in the final of the Caf Women Nations Cup.

Banyana Banyana starting lineup:

Roxanne Barker

Lebohang Ramalepe

Nothando Vilakazi

Regina Mogolola

Kgaelebane Mohlakoana

Chantelle Esau

Jermaine Seoposenwe

Bambanani Mbane

Refiloe Jane (captain)

Leandra Smeda

Nompumelelo Nyandeni

Substitutions:

Noko Matlou

Mamello Makhabane

Gabriela Salgado

Thato Letsoso

Hildah Magaia

Khanya Xesi

Andile Dlamini