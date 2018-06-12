10 June 2018

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Double Comrades Marathon Delight for SA

Tagged:

Related Topics

South African athletes made it a glorious double triumph for the rainbow nation at Sunday's Comrades Marathon between Pietermaritzburg and Durban.

Natal Midlands athlete Bongmusa Mthembu successfully defended his Comrades Marathon title, as he dominated the 93rd edition of the race, one of the longest editions ever, at 90.184 kilometres.

It was also his third victory, adding to the 2014 'down' run efforts.

The 34-year-old, in the colours of the Arthur Ford Running Club, clocked a winning time of 5hr 26min 39sec for a huge victory margin over compatriot Joseph Mphuthi (5:35:14). England's Steven Way rounded off the podium in 5:35:31.

Meanwhile, Mthembu's female compatriot Ann Ashworth came from nowhere to win what is widely acknowledged as the biggest ultra-marathon in the world.

She won in 6:10:04 to not only notch her first Comrades title but also her first top 10 finish!

The Massmart Running Club founder beat runner-up Gerda Steyn into second (6:15:34) while, just as in the men's race, a foreigner completed the podium as Russian Alexandra Morozova clocked 6:20:21.

South Africa

Highway Crash Mangles Truck, Stops Traffic

Traffic on the N1 just outside Cape Town was heavily backed up on Tuesday morning after a truck driver lost control of… Read more »

Read the original article on Sascoc.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.