12 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: No Reprieve for Kasukuwere

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nokutenda Chiyangwa

Former Zanu-PF political commissar and G40 cabalist Saviour Kasukuwere yesterday applied for discharge in a case in which he stands accused of illegally leaving the country in November last year. He argued the State has no facts to convince the court to convict him.

Kasukuwere appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Josephine Sande.

He is out on $300 bail.

The State witness is principal immigration officer Mr Godfrey Kondo.

His trial began yesterday.

His lawyer, Mr Jonathan Samukange, applied for a discharge soon after presenting his defence.

Mr Samukange said Kasukuwere was pleading not guilty.

He explained that on November 15, last year, Kasukuwere's house was attacked.

Kasukuwere left the country in a bid to seek refuge.

He quoted Section 3 of the Refugee Act, which states that if there is external aggression, occupation, foreign invasion and events leading to public disorder in the whole country or part of it, an individual may be allowed to seek refuge or asylum.

Mr Samukange argued that Kasukuwere should be exempted from punishment according to the Immigration Act as he feared for his life and it was no longer safe for him to go through legal ports.

Mr Kondo argued that police officers from Law and Order presented a diplomatic passport on May 30 this year for the purposes of analysis.

That is when he allegedly discovered the mismatch in documents which showed that Kasukuwere was not authorised to leave the country.

In response to the claims of Kasukuwere being a refugee, Mr Kondo refused to comment on the reasons why Kasukuwere left the country in November last year.

"I think what is being referred to by the Refugee Act on the basis of seeking refuge speaks of well-founded fear and disturbances that affect the whole country in particular public disorder.

"The events being referred to by the defence counsel were not disturbing the public order as all the civilians were involved," he said.

The prosecution opposed Kasukuwere's application for discharge.

The matter was remanded to today for ruling.

Zimbabwe

Parliament Committee Lets Mugabe Off the Hook

Parliament yesterday excused former President Mr Robert Mugabe from attending a hearing on diamond leakage at Chiadzwa… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.