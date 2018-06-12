12 June 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: ZEC Says to Allow Roving Party Agents Between Polling Stations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Harare — The Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) on Monday said it will allow "roving" elections agents for political parties who will move from one polling station to another observing the conduct of the elections on July 30.

In the past, election agents were stuck to only one polling station.

In a statement, ZEC said it had complied with the provisions of the electoral law and will permit political parties to provide lists of national and provincial designated office bearers to appoint one person for each ward in which they are fielding candidates to be roving agents.

"To be eligible to appoint roving agents a political party must have supplied the stated lists of office bearers in the period starting from the fourth day after the publication after the publication of the proclamation and ending two days before the sitting of the nomination courts, that is, the period from June 3-12, 2018," ZEC said.

The nomination court for the forthcoming elections will sit on July 14.

The Constitution provides for political parties to provide lists of candidates to be elected under proportional representation in the Senate, for women in the National Assembly and in the 10 provincial councils.

While 210 constituency seats will be contested in the National Assembly, there will be 60 seats for the Senate with six seats provided for each of the country's 10 provinces.

The allocation will be divided equally between men and women, with party lists starting with names of female candidates.

There will also be 60 seats reserved for women in the National Assembly and another 80 for provincial councils outside the metropolitan provinces of Harare and Bulawayo.

The party-list system is province-based and the number of seats which each party gets will depend on the total number of constituency votes that party gets in that province.

Apart from the political parties, the Constitution provides for the election of 18 senator chiefs elected by chiefs' councils and two other senators representing people with disabilities.

Xinhua

Zimbabwe

Parliament Committee Lets Mugabe Off the Hook

Parliament yesterday excused former President Mr Robert Mugabe from attending a hearing on diamond leakage at Chiadzwa… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.