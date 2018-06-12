12 June 2018

Kenya: Court to Hear Ndubai, Plea By 8 Others Challenging Bail Denial

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The High Court will on Tuesday hear applications by National Youth Service Director General Richard Ndubai and eight other suspects challenging their denial of bail after they were charged over the Sh468 million NYS scandal.

Ndubai, who is facing multiple charges of abuse of office, conspiracy to commit economic crimes and failure to comply with regulations relating to protection of public funds, wants to be freed on bond pending determination of the trial.

During the bail hearing, the prosecution had stated that Ndubai is likely to interfere with witnesses.

Others whose applications will be heard include Stephen Muchai Riungu, Lucy Wambui Ngirita, Jeremiah Gichini Ngirita, Jamal Duba Galgalo, Tabitha Nyambura Ndung'u, James Thuitha Nderitu, Simon Kanyi Kiiru and Evans Wafula.

So far, 47 people have denied charges linked to the NYS scandal and Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti denied all the accused persons bond, stating the charges they are facing are serious.

Ogoti assured there were elaborate measures in place by way of pre-trial conferencing to ensure speedy trials.

Though the lawyers representing the suspects had wanted the pre-trial hearings pushed further to allow them to study documents the prosecution is using against their clients, the Chief Magistrate insisted that they will proceed on Wednesday.

He however directed that the prosecution furnish the defence with all the documents they required by Tuesday evening.

