12 June 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Africa: U.S Tells Uganda to Stop Corrupt South Sudan Investments

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Risdel Kasasira

Kampala — The US Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Ms Sigal Mandelker has urged Uganda and Kenya to stop South Sudan political leaders from buying property using corruption proceeds.

Ms Mandelker, who is on a tour in Africa said on Monday during a press conference at the American embassy in Kampala that the regional governments especially Uganda and Kenya should sophisticate their financial systems to detect and disrupt illicit financial flows from South Sudan.

"When it comes to South Sudan, Uganda is particularly important to us for obvious reasons. We also know that much of the open source reporting indicates that South Sudanese elites are hiding assets and buying property in Uganda. So our message to the government counterparts is that we want to work with you to stop the illicit financing," she said.

Ms Mandelker also said that regional governments are obligated to implement UN sanctions on South Sudan officials who were put on sanctions last year.

Ms Mandelker urged Uganda to "send a message that kind of money is not welcome here".

She said the U.S. government will continue to "impose consequences" on the South Sudan politicians involved in corruption to end the ongoing conflict.

"I want to be very clear on this point; those who profit from human rights violations and corruption, playing on the poor and the innocent must heed our warning. We will impose consequences," she said.

It was her first stop on the African trip where she is visiting Kenya and DR Congo. It is the first time for an American in that position to visit sub Saharan Africa.

"Very high on our agenda [Treasury Department] is human rights and corruption and of course terrorism and the importance of countries having strong counter-terrorism and anti-money laundering controls," she said.

The US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network under the Treasury Department has issued an advisory to alert US financial institutions about the possibility that certain South Sudanese political leaders may use American financial institutions to hide proceeds from public corruption.

"It also highlights persons who have been subject to sanctions because of their actions threatening the peace, security, or stability of South Sudan," the statement said.

The US government says senior government and opposition political leaders are profiteering from corruption, which they say has increased since the beginning of the war in 2013.

Uganda

Ugandan Leader Calls for Banning Hoodies, Requiring Tracking of Vehicles

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni on Monday called for banning hooded jackets and requiring tracking devices on all… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.