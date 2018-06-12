Nigeria: 'Why Budding Entrepreneurs Must Be Focused'

The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) has admonished budding entrepreneurs to be focused, gain knowledge about what the market wants and be courageous, because these qualities are keys to making a success of any business endeavour.

Speaking at the launch of an outlet of Bia Live Well, a bar for fruit cocktails and fresh juices, the Stakeholders' Management and Communication Officer, LSETF, Joaquim MacEbong, said his agency is happy to be associated with Bia Live well for growing from one outlet to three outlets, providing over 50 jobs to Nigerian youths.

MacEbong explained that the agency funds businesses with the aim that they will grow, adding that the agency is exerting all its efforts to improve the environment for businesses to thrive in Lagos.

Explaining the duties of the agency, he said: "We provide loan facilities and organise trainings for unemployed youths.

The loan programme is in three sets: SMEs who you can borrow a maximum of N5 million; Micro enterprises, who can borrow N500,000 and start ups, with no businesses but have training certificates are eligible to borrow N250,000. All these are at five percent yearly interest"

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer, Bia Live Well, Fadesola Adedayo, said that her company aims to bring raw energy to every life thereby helping them live longer, stronger and better.

He said his company is in search of new partners. "We want to go to the East and North, and we are looking for partners to help take our products there."