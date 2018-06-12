Mozambique: INAE Destroys Expired Hair Products

Maputo — The Mozambican government's National Inspectorate of Economic Activities (INAE) last week incinerated hair treatment products that were seized from beauty salons across the country because they were past their expiry date.

Without specifying the exact quantity of hair products destroyed, INAE spokesperson Ali Mussa told a Maputo press conference on Monday that the goods were found in some of the 77 beauty salons and hairdressers inspected by INAE over the past fortnight.

"Faced with this situation, the products that were past their expiry dates were removed and were immediately incinerated", he said.

He explained that INAE had launched an intensive inspection of beauty salons, in order to ascertain whether they were operating legally, and discovered a range of irregularities.

"We found beauty salons and hairdressers that are working illegally", Mussa said. "We found a lack of hygiene and cleanliness, and the use of improper materials. Above all, we found products that were past their expiry date".

INAE did not order the closure of any of the salons, but it did recommend that their owners correct all the irregularities detected.

Apart from the salons and hairdressers, INAE inspected 993 shops and other establishments over the two week period.

"We found irregularities ranging from the illegal exercise of economic activity, to unhygienic conditions, the lack of uniforms for workers, and failure to display the prices of the goods on sale", said Mussa.

A period was given to each of the establishments to clean up their act. INAE did not order any closures.

Mussa said that over the coming period, INAE intends to inspect discotheques and night clubs to check whether they are obeying the laws that ban minors from places of nocturnal entertainment, and that sharply restrict the places where smoking may take place.

He warned that establishments should be prepared to receive INAE inspectors at any time of day. "We want to make it clear that the work of inspection continues 24 hours a day", he said.

But the owners and managers of establishments should cooperate only with people duly identified as INAE inspectors, and should denounce to the authorities anyone passing himself off as an inspector, but who cannot prove his identity.