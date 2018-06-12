Ethiopia: Once Again National Football Side Slide in June World FIFA Rankings

ADDIS ABABA - Once again the Ethiopian national football side went down to take 151st position in the June FIFA world rankings that was announced on Thursday. In May and April the Ethiopian standing were 146th and145th, in the order of that

This was another big blow in the span of 30 days. This steady downward movement has remained unchanged for the last 9 or so months.

The Ethiopian team African position has also gone down to the 42nd place. Last month they were 41st.

Look at the March FIFA rankings: The Ethiopian national football team has suffered the first blow in FIFA's March rankings when they were down to 137th position in the world after dropping two places and are 39th on the continent. In the February rankings Ethiopia remained 39th in Africa and 135th globally.

Right after the country qualified for the African Nations Cup for the first time in 31 years in October 2012, they ranked 102 in the world moving up 16 places.

Comparing to that, Ethiopia's current 151st position is disappointing. Ethiopia's best position was registered in 2006 when it ranked 92nd. The only other time Ethiopia broke in the top 100 was back in 1993 ranking 96. Ethiopia had also the 95th position. These positions were seen as signs of improvement.

With one week to the start of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the FIFA monthly rankings showed that Uganda dropping eight places to position 82.

The Cranes now have a total of 403 points, a fall from last month's 426 points, and are now 17th in Africa.

The drop by the Uganda Cranes comes as a result of failing to win in two friendly games, a 1-0 loss to Central African Republic and 2-1 to Niger.

However, Uganda remains the best in East Africa after neighboring Kenya dropped one place to 112, Tanzania dropped by 3 places to 140, Burundi dropped by two slots to 148 and Rwanda down to 136 by 13 places.

Eritrea, South Sudan, Djibouti and Somalia are in the least row of the FIFA world rankings.

World Cup bound Tunisia has lost ground in the latest FIFA rankings released just a week before the start of the world's biggest football competition.

The Eagles of Carthage slipped down the pecking order, from position 14 in May to position 21 currently.

The North Africans are however still the best ranked side on the continent, ahead of Senegal and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

On the brighter side for Tunisia however, they are not the team that deteriorated most from the continent.

Guinea Bissau is Africa's biggest loser in the new rankings, losing ground to the tune of 17 positions (from 104 - 121). Rwanda also lost ground, sliding from 123 - 136.

The biggest gainers from the continent were Madagascar (from 114 - 106) and the Central African Republic (115 - 108).

In the overall rankings, current world champions Germany retained their position at the top ahead of Brazil and Belgium.

Following the resignation of Ashenafi Bekele, a new head coach has not been appointed for the national side since December. The country's football governing body, Ethiopian Football Federation, is currently working towards the appointment of a new national coach.

Reigning World champions Germany go into the tournament as the number one team in while hosts Russia will be the lowest-ranked team in the tournament at 70th.

Brazil, Belgium, Portugal and Argentina complete the top five while the only change in the top 10 sees Poland up two places to eighth in a straight swap with Spain.