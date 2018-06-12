Ethiopia: Developing Reverse Engineering, ICT to Ensure Transformation

Reverse engineering is the process by which a man-made object is deconstructed to reveal its designs, architecture, or to extract knowledge from the object; similar to scientific research the only difference being that scientific research is about a natural phenomenon .

At this particular time, reverse engineering and ICT have become one of the basic necessities of a given developing country or society as almost the whole human activities are being carried out with the support of these two technologies than ever before.

Of course, both have made life easy and simple in most of the developed countries. This is mainly because they have managed to put in place effective and efficient ICT infrastructure in private and state run organizations apart from extracting knowledge using reverse engineering . Moreover, due to their successful ICT and reverse engineering development , developed countries have well informed people and they are blessed with high-tech gadgets that the world has never witnessed in its history before.

It is true that the government of Ethiopia has been exerting relentless efforts in introducing and making use of new technologies since the downfall of the Derg regime. Various ever-changing and sophisticated computer networking systems that are supposed to ease and modernize the information collection and dissemination process in the civil service of the country have been successfully installed and have brought about a significant and tangible progress in the sector.

In fact, the country has already established ICT village aimed at speeding up the nation's ICT development and creating ample golden opportunities for Ethiopian and foreign software developers as the village is designed and built with the intention of interconnecting Ethiopia's ever growing local and international markets to the rest of the world using ICT.

Moreover, it has been making use reverse engineering to produce imported goods locally . Such efforts for sure help Ethiopia to be in the forefront of adopting latest technologies and disseminating ICT knowledge in the Horn of Africa. Obviously , the village and the reverse engineering practices will also make Ethiopia to exploit the global e-commerce in a sustainable and modern manner as well.

Undoubtedly ,ICT and reverse engineering play irreplaceable roles in disseminating timely information and transforming knowledge to the general public as well as in advancing science and technology. Hence, the ongoing concerted efforts of the government in realizing the nation's set goals in the advancement of science and technology need to be supported .

In today's world, it is so impossible to make great political, social and economic leaps without owning reliable ICT networks, tel-com infrastructure and applicable reverse engineering throughout the country.

In summing up, the reverse engineering and the ICT village and will hopefully play a significant role in ensuring e-government,creating wider international market for local products via e-commerce,transforming and adopting ICT knowledge in addition to having many more software developers and creating numerous job opportunities for fellow citizens.

Therefore, every fellow citizen and concerned bodies need to work and toil hard in a bid to ensure a well developed reverse engineering practices, ICT and tel-com infrastructure in this country. Such path-breaking activities on the part of the government will undoubtedly contribute a lot in spearheading the renaissance task the country is set on. Ethiopia will no longer be on the short end of the information gap.