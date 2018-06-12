Malawi: Police Officers Instrumental in Child Protection Issues

Lilongwe — Malawi Police Service (MPS) has spelt the need to for child protection and victim support officers to acquired new skills and knowledge on how to protect children from abuse in the country.

Deputy Inspector General of Police responsible for Administration, John Nyondo said this Monday during the official opening of a two week Training of the Trainer's (TOT) Course on Child Protection and Gender Based Violence (GBV) at Central Region Training Centre in Lilongwe.

He said the country's Constitution section 23 provides special protection to children.

"The basis for that is that children are the future leaders of the nation and they must be afforded an opportunity to develop into proper citizens," Nyondo explained.

The Deputy Inspector pointed out that the training would accord the Officers to deepen their skills, ability and knowledge on preventing, identifying, reporting to violence against children and women.

He said it is pleasing to note that MPS and Scottish police signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on April 24, 2018 to jointly fight violence against children and women.

"The TOT Course is among priority activities in the partnership meant to revitalize MPS approach to prevention and response to violence against children and women," Nyondo added.

He explained that partnership between MPS and Scottish Police is among other issues meant to achieve the third Malawi Growth and Development strategy 9MGDs) III which emphasizes on strengthened nation child protection systems.

He noted that the course has come at a right time when the country has registered seven per cent increase in cases of defilement comparing 2016 and 2017.

"We anticipate that new skills, knowledge and ability to be acquired from the training will help reduce the trends. I will like to encourage participants to pay attention to facilitators and facilitation process," Nyondo pointed out.

He commended Scottish government for their continued technical, financial and material support they render to MPS.

Facilitator from the Course from Scottish Police, Gordon Thomson said the training would continue to cement the exciting relationship between the two sister Police.

He said child protection need to be given much attention as most cases issues of child abuse and exploitation s are on the increase.

"Police officers always need to be update on new strategies on how they should handle issues of child perfection and GBV within their working areas in order to combat it," Thomson he said.

The training has drawn 20 officers working in Child Protection areas from various Police Stations, Units and Posts.