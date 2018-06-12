Malawi: Truck Kills Roadside 14 Year-Old Vendor in Dedza

Dedza — A 14 year old boy selling soft drinks at Golomoti Trading Centre in Dedza died on Monday after a freightliner hit him as he tried to cross the road in pursuit of customers.

Police have identified the deceased as Daniel Mkandawire from Zamtenga village, Traditional Authority (TA) Chamthunya in Balaka.

According to Dedza Police Spokesperson, Sub Inspector Edward Kabango, Daniel was crossing the road from his left to right to sell some soft drinks when a freightliner registration number BLK 478/ BLK4311 hit him.

"The vehicle was coming from Balaka heading to Salima. The driver failed to control the vehicle due to excessive speeding hence he hit the boy who died on the spot due to head injuries,"he said.

The driver, Patrick freezer, 39, hails from Kapeni Village, TA Machinjiri in Blantyre.

Police is appealing to all vendors plying their trade along the roads to be careful to avoid similar accidents.