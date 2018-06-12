11 June 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Machinga Police Recovers Body of a Fisherman

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Robert Nayeja

Machinga — Police in Machinga have recovered the body of one of two fishermen who drowned on June 08 this year at Kamuzu Barrage in Liwonde.

Machinga Police Public Relations Officer, Constable Davie Sulumba said the two fishermen Dalisto Nyirenda and Yusuf Dickson both aged 31 met their fate on Friday afternoon while fishing in the Shire River.

Sulumba said the two decided to go and fish at Gate No. 5 of the barrage but due to water pressure the dugout canoe the two were paddling capsized and both drowned.

He said the police launched a search and recovered the body of Dickson on June 10 but were yet to recover the body of Nyirenda.

"Postmortem conducted at Machinga District Hospital has revealed that Yusuf Dickson died due to suffocation," Sulumba told Malawi News Agency (Mana) in an interview.

The two hailed from Chasuchira Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka.

Meanwhile, police in the district are advising fishermen to avoid fishing near the barrage to avoid accidents such as drowning.

Malawi

A Letter from Tikhala Itaye, Chair of SheDecides

11.06.2018 Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.