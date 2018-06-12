Malawi: Machinga Police Recovers Body of a Fisherman

Machinga — Police in Machinga have recovered the body of one of two fishermen who drowned on June 08 this year at Kamuzu Barrage in Liwonde.

Machinga Police Public Relations Officer, Constable Davie Sulumba said the two fishermen Dalisto Nyirenda and Yusuf Dickson both aged 31 met their fate on Friday afternoon while fishing in the Shire River.

Sulumba said the two decided to go and fish at Gate No. 5 of the barrage but due to water pressure the dugout canoe the two were paddling capsized and both drowned.

He said the police launched a search and recovered the body of Dickson on June 10 but were yet to recover the body of Nyirenda.

"Postmortem conducted at Machinga District Hospital has revealed that Yusuf Dickson died due to suffocation," Sulumba told Malawi News Agency (Mana) in an interview.

The two hailed from Chasuchira Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka.

Meanwhile, police in the district are advising fishermen to avoid fishing near the barrage to avoid accidents such as drowning.