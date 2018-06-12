Malawi: Church Donates Wheelchairs to Learners With Disabilities

Mchinji — Namikango Mission of the Church of Christ, under Malawi Project, has donated wheelchairs to 30 learners with physical disabilities in Mchinji in order to address mobility challenges affecting their access to education.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, a senior officer for the project, Wilson Tembo, said the church had sourced wheelchairs to be distributed to children with physical disabilities mainly targeting those who are in school.

He noted that many children with disabilities fail to go to school because of mobility challenges.

"In Mchinji, 30 wheelchairs have been distributed to various schools. This is an on-going initiative as recently we were in Dowa and Mwanza and we will soon be heading to other districts," he said.

Meanwhile, Malawi Council for the Handicapped (MACOHA) Rehabilitation Officer, Brenda Gausi, commended the Church for the donation.

Gausi said children with disabilities in the district are failing to access education due to mobility challenges and lack of school fees hence she pleaded for more support from other well-wishers.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Mchinji District Council, Sarah Munthali, disclosed that there are 694 school going children living with various physical challenges in the district.

Munthali added that there is a high school dropout rate among children with disabilities due to lack of parental support and lack of residential schools in the district to cater for all categories of physically challenged learners.