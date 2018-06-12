11 June 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Church Donates Wheelchairs to Learners With Disabilities

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Aaron Banda

Mchinji — Namikango Mission of the Church of Christ, under Malawi Project, has donated wheelchairs to 30 learners with physical disabilities in Mchinji in order to address mobility challenges affecting their access to education.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, a senior officer for the project, Wilson Tembo, said the church had sourced wheelchairs to be distributed to children with physical disabilities mainly targeting those who are in school.

He noted that many children with disabilities fail to go to school because of mobility challenges.

"In Mchinji, 30 wheelchairs have been distributed to various schools. This is an on-going initiative as recently we were in Dowa and Mwanza and we will soon be heading to other districts," he said.

Meanwhile, Malawi Council for the Handicapped (MACOHA) Rehabilitation Officer, Brenda Gausi, commended the Church for the donation.

Gausi said children with disabilities in the district are failing to access education due to mobility challenges and lack of school fees hence she pleaded for more support from other well-wishers.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Mchinji District Council, Sarah Munthali, disclosed that there are 694 school going children living with various physical challenges in the district.

Munthali added that there is a high school dropout rate among children with disabilities due to lack of parental support and lack of residential schools in the district to cater for all categories of physically challenged learners.

Malawi

A Letter from Tikhala Itaye, Chair of SheDecides

11.06.2018 Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.