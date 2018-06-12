South Africa: Highway Crash Mangles Truck, Stops Traffic

Photo: City of Cape Town

The scene of on accident on the N1 highway after a truck driver lost control and was flung from his vehicle.

Cape Town — Traffic on the N1 just outside Cape Town was heavily backed up on Tuesday morning after a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the central barriers of the highway, IOL reports.

"The truck driver lost control and the truck went into the centre island barrier," Richard Bosman, the City of Cape Town's executive director of safety and security, said. According to Bosman, the driver was seriously injured after he was flung out of the truck.

Authorities worked to clear the wreckage and restore the flow of traffic.