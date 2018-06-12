Zimbabwe: Moyo Headlines Property Forum

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister, July Moyo is expected to headline the ZimReal Property Investment Conference, which roars to life in Harare tomorrow.

The one-day conference allows local and regional property investors, developers and practitioners, together with their public sector counterparts to share notes on a strategic roadmap to stimulate economic growth through investments in property. A cast of top presenters, interactive panel discussions and case studies from local and regional experts, have been lined up to make presentations on various topics on the day. The conference runs under the theme: "A New dawn: driving economic growth through real estate investment". It comes a time Zimbabwe's property sector is promising great opportunities as most urban centres have shown aspirations to grow. Africa Property Investment (API) Events - which is known for delivering Africa's most popular events in real estate investment and development - is organising the conference.

API believes Zimbabwe has come of age, and is in good stead to attract more investors in the property sector.

Mr Kfir Rusin, the API managing director, recently said there were several real estate opportunities ranging from office space, retail, hospitality, infrastructure and housing.

"It's a new dawn for the country, and we are confident and excited about the prospects in Harare, Bulawayo, Vic Falls, Mutare and other burgeoning towns. We are looking forward to driving long-term investment into the market, and creating the platform to create solutions, and showcasing the opportunities to our stable of local and regional international investors and developers," said Mr Rusin.

Recently, Minister of State for Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs, Ambassador Cain Mathema, said his province had numerous opportunities in tourism, mining, water infrastructure, conferencing centres, housing, shopping malls, truck inns and agriculture.

Ambassador Mathema also said he wants an internationally high class wedding centre to be built in Matabeleland North province, as well as a state-of-the-art medical centre surrounded by gold and diamond ring shops that match similar shops across the world. The conference is expected to drive a new era of economic growth in Zimbabwe by unifying the local real estate market.

Said Mr Rusin: "The interest we have gathered from the private and public-sector has been tremendous.

"As ZimReal is about creating the platform for growth and having the Minister (Moyo) deliver the speech, is evidence of the high calibre of public-sector stakeholders attending the summit and the value of the industry has to the growth of the economy."

Dawn Property Consultancy managing director Justin Dowa, a regular at API events, recently said the conference was comes at a critical moment when the country is working towards attracting investors.

"After many years of isolation which has seen the local industry lag the region and the rest of the world quite significantly, the local property industry welcomes the holding of a regional and top tier event of this nature in the country. The opportunity to interact with external participants and gain an appreciation of current insights on some of the topical issues impacting the industry is invaluable to defining the way forward for Zimbabwe," said Mr Dowa.