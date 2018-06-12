12 June 2018

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Ugandan Leader Calls for Banning Hoodies, Requiring Tracking of Vehicles

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Catherine Nambi

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni on Monday called for banning hooded jackets and requiring tracking devices on all motorized vehicles, following Friday's murder of a legislator.

Ibrahim Abiriga, a member of Parliament, was shot to death Friday evening when assailants allegedly sprayed his car with bullets as it approached his home about 10 kilometers outside this capital city. Abiriga's bodyguard, Saidi Kongo Buga, also was slain, according to local news reports.

Witnesses said two attackers riding motorcycles and wearing so-called hoodies intercepted Abiriga's car. However, no suspects have been identified, and police have said nothing about a possible motive. Last fall, a can of gasoline was thrown at Abiriga's home, but it did not ignite.

Abiriga, whose military career included serving as an army officer in the 1970s during Idi Amin's rule, was known for wearing yellow clothing to show support for his party, the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

At Abiriga's burial Monday, Museveni was visibly angry and promised to pursue the assailants.

"Why do you kill an elected leader of the people of Uganda?" he asked rhetorically, wondering aloud why opposition lawmakers weren't attacked. "If you start a war with NRM, you will lose."

Museveni complained that hoodies enable people to conceal their faces, hampering the search for Abiriga's killers. "So," the president said, "we are going to ban wearing this hooded jacket when you are driving or you are on a bike."

Museveni repeated the government's proposal to install closed-circuit TV cameras on highways across the entire the country. He also directed that electronically monitored devices be mounted on all cars and motorcycles to enable security agencies to track them.

The president said he would divert some infrastructure spending toward these security measures. Abiriga's shooting death is part of an unexplained new wave of murders and kidnappings across Uganda.

Felix Okot Ogong, another NRM parliamentarian, condemned Museveni's proposed security measures.

"You can't install cameras everywhere because Ugandans are dying everywhere. So, you can't only be planning for people on the streets here," he said, adding that the president "should come out with holistic methods or measures" to curb crime.

Uganda

U.S Tells Uganda to Stop Corrupt South Sudan Investments

The US Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Ms Sigal Mandelker has urged Uganda and Kenya to stop… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.